China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 45,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.80. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.8272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.22%. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.