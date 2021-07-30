Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.60.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

