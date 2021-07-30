Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $580.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

