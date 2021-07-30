Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Cut by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total value of $4,726,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $1,845.15. 2,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,802. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,127.94 and a 1 year high of $1,853.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,504.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.