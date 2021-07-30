Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 480.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,846.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,504.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,127.94 and a 12-month high of $1,853.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

