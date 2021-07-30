Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

LDSVF traded down $163.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $10,740.00. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,965.51. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $7,668.33 and a 12 month high of $11,561.26.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

