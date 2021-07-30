Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $167.43 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

