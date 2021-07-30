Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.