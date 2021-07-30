Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CB has been the topic of several other research reports. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.
Shares of CB stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.