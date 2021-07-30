Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $86.58. 2,328,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.61. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

