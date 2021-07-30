Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.14 billion-$5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.700 EPS.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

