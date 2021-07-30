CIBC Analysts Give Winpak (TSE:WPK) a C$40.47 Price Target

CIBC set a C$40.47 price target on Winpak (TSE:WPK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price target on Winpak in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised Winpak from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

TSE:WPK opened at C$40.97 on Monday. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$37.29 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.89.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$299.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.722125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

