Cigna Co. (CI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on September 23rd

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $228.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.69.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.