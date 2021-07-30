Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 116,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 84.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 63.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.81.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at $35,872,509.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $228.95 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

