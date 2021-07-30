Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:CBB remained flat at $$15.33 during trading on Friday. 4,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,529. The company has a market cap of $780.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

