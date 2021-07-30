Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $394.18. The stock had a trading volume of 442,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.65. Cintas has a 12-month low of $296.98 and a 12-month high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

