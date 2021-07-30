Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s current price.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.