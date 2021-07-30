Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.41.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.18.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.