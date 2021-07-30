Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $92.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.41.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

