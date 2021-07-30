Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,630,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 134,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68.

