Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,852 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHML. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 622,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 119,845 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after buying an additional 38,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

