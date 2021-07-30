Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

WINC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

