Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

