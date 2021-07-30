Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 106,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $299,000.

OTCMKTS:DISAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

