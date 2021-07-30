Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Stake in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGOC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. SGOCO Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

