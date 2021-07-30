Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

