Citigroup Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3,221.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

HRMY stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.86. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

