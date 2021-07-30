Citigroup Inc. Invests $31,000 in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KXIN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $13.40.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

