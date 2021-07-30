Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACACU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS ACACU opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25.

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.