Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,702 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.74 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of $293.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

