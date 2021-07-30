Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $181.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.93. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

