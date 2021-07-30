Citigroup Upgrades Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $71.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

