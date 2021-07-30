Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

CIVB stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

