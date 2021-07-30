Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,205 ($41.87). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,200 ($41.81), with a volume of 24,008 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,136.90. The company has a market capitalization of £973.66 million and a P/E ratio of -33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

