Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBGPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

