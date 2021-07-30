Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the June 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $59,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,686. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

