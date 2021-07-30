CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.95. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

