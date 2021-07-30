CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

