CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:CNF remained flat at $$3.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.84. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a current ratio of 726.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. Equities analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNF. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 594,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

