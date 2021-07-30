CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,053. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.00 and a beta of 1.71.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

