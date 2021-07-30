Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 208.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Codexis were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Codexis by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

