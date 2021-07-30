Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.79, but opened at $73.68. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 21,966 shares.

The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

