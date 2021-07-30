Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,268 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 246.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $981.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $902.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $987.27. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

