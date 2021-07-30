Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,661 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.