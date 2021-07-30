Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 201,624 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $104.81. 912,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,758,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

