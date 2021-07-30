Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.47. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,352. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

