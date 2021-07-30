Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

SCHR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,029. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.