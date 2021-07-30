Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

SCHR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,029. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02.

