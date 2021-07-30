Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. Colfax updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.550 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.86. 13,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

