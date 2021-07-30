Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,988 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

