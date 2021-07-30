Colony Group LLC Acquires 5,943 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

