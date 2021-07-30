Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.